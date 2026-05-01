New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $69,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,530,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3,755.9% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 269,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,912 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,605,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 369,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,568,000 after acquiring an additional 207,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $435.01 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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