New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $54,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE JCI opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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