NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 15,831 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,657.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,398.45 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $702.56 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,470.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,298.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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