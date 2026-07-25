NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 30,979.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $806,917,000 after buying an additional 2,587,986 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 9,867.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,104,337 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $948,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.46 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $260.96 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.32.

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More McDonald's News

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McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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