NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,287 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 34,234 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Walmart by 253.3% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.7% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on Walmart and set a $137 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Benzinga report on RBC rating reaffirmation

RBC reaffirmed an rating on Walmart and set a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Zacks growth stock article

Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Positive Sentiment: Walmart partnered with ReturnPro to refurbish and resell returned items, a move that could improve e-commerce margins, recover value from returns, and reduce waste. Yahoo Finance ReturnPro partnership article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

WMT stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.09.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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