NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,412 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5%

LMT stock opened at $514.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $411.00 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $615.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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