NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,174 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UBER opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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