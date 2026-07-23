NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $23.90 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 1,044.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medpace worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $473.09.

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Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $528.12 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.63 and a 200-day moving average of $493.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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