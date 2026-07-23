NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $31.78 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Article Title

TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Article Title

The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Article Title

TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Article Title

Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Article Title

Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also suggests TSMC cannot make chips fast enough to fully satisfy demand, raising concerns that rivals may capture some share while the company works through capacity constraints. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $422.09 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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