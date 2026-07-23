NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $51.86 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in NRG Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 10,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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