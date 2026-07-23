NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $66.12 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,456 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 73,770 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of eBay worth $66,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 100,002 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of eBay by 95.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 45,364 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,239 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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