NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $83.48 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Novartis were worth $83,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,561.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,737 shares of the company's stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company's stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company's stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $153.04 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $112.34 and a 1-year high of $170.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Novartis had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 23.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

More Novartis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novartis beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.41 versus $2.20 expected and revenue of $14.41 billion versus $14.07 billion expected, driven by strong sales in key brands and lower costs. Article Title

Novartis beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.41 versus $2.20 expected and revenue of $14.41 billion versus $14.07 billion expected, driven by strong sales in key brands and lower costs. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests the company is still confident that growth from newer drugs can outweigh declines in older products. Article Title

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests the company is still confident that growth from newer drugs can outweigh declines in older products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also pointed to a more constructive investor view, including a Seeking Alpha “buy thesis” upgrade and commentary that Novartis returned to sales growth as newer medicines offset generic pressure. Article Title

Several articles also pointed to a more constructive investor view, including a Seeking Alpha “buy thesis” upgrade and commentary that Novartis returned to sales growth as newer medicines offset generic pressure. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vas Narasimhan said there is “no change of plans,” with key clinical trial readouts expected in the second half of the year. That keeps the pipeline story in focus, but it is still a waiting game. Article Title

CEO Vas Narasimhan said there is “no change of plans,” with key clinical trial readouts expected in the second half of the year. That keeps the pipeline story in focus, but it is still a waiting game. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still watching for headwinds from generic competition and steep sales declines in Entresto, which could limit how quickly Novartis can sustain growth. Article Title

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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