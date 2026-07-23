NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 22,294 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,368.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 52,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $169.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.79 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here