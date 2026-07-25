NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,599 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of InterDigital worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,757.12. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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