State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 233,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.55% of NewMarket worth $211,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,339,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,146,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings cut NewMarket from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $734.76 on Friday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $580.03 and a 1 year high of $981.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $820.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.52. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 25.12%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from NewMarket's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. NewMarket's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a Richmond, Virginia-based holding company whose principal business is the development, manufacture and sale of petroleum additives through its subsidiary, Afton Chemical Corporation. These additives help improve the performance of fuels and lubricants used in vehicles, industrial equipment and other applications. Afton Chemical serves customers around the world, supplying products such as fuel-performance additives and lubricant additives, along with related technical support and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewMarket, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewMarket wasn't on the list.

While NewMarket currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report