Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $99,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of Newmont by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 148,873 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. MarketScreener

Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. Positive Sentiment: More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. MarketScreener | BayStreet.CA

More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. | Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Yahoo Finance

Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Positive Sentiment: Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Yahoo Finance - copper

Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Zacks

Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. ETF Trends

ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. Negative Sentiment: CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. TipRanks

CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback/safe-haven weakness — coverage noting a multi-week pullback in gold and the XAU index sliding can pressure miner multiples and sentiment near term. 247WallSt

Newmont Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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