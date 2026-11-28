State Street Corp decreased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,399,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of News worth $224,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 427,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $4,449,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Get News alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of News from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on News

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation is a global media and information services company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Its businesses span journalism, book publishing and digital real estate services. The company's news and information brands include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch; the New York Post; and newspapers and digital news outlets in the United Kingdom and Australia. Its publishing business, HarperCollins, produces books across a range of genres and markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider News, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and News wasn't on the list.

While News currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report