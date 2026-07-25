News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,780 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in News were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in News by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

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News Stock Up 1.6%

NWSA stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%. News's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on News

News Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

See Also

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