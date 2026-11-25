State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,030,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,233,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.81% of News worth $748,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in News by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in News by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in News by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on News in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded News from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Report on News

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. News had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corporation is a global media and information services company. Its businesses include Dow Jones, which provides financial news and data through outlets such as The Wall Street Journal; HarperCollins, a book publisher; and News Corp's news media operations, which publish newspapers and digital news services. The company also operates digital real estate businesses, including Realtor.com in the United States and REA Group in Australia. Its brands and services reach audiences and customers across the Americas, Europe, Australia and other international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report).

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