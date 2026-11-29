Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 141.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,641 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,921 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of News worth $70,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $4,467,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 41.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company's stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of News in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on News in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. News had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation is a global media and information services company that operates across digital real estate, financial news and information, book publishing, and news media. Its brands include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch; HarperCollins; and digital real estate businesses such as Realtor.com. The company also publishes newspapers and operates news and information services in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, including the New York Post, The Times and The Sun.

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