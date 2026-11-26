Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,413,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,124,855 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.94% of News worth $298,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in News by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in News by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,682 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01. News Corporation has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. News's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of News from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

About News

News Corporation is a global media and information services company. Its businesses include Dow Jones, which provides financial news and data through outlets such as The Wall Street Journal; HarperCollins, a book publisher; and News Corp's news media operations, which publish newspapers and digital news services. The company also operates digital real estate businesses, including Realtor.com in the United States and REA Group in Australia. Its brands and services reach audiences and customers across the Americas, Europe, Australia and other international markets.

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