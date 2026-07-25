NexGen Energy $NXE Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259,989 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 359,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of NexGen Energy worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.2% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

Further Reading

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