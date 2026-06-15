Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,167 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,786 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.25 on Monday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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