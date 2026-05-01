NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $128,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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