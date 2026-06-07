NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Reduced by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,398 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 52,919 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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