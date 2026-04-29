NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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