NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 152,441 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of PGGM Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $116,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NEE opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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