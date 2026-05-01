NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 758,484 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $127,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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