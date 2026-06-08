NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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