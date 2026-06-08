NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,443,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,079,215,000 after buying an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $85.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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