NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,362 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 89,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

NEE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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