NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 96,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $223,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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