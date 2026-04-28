NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 148,691 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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