NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,262,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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