NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Decreased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.63.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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