State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,610,125 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.24% of Nextpower worth $379,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth about $340,275,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,334,659 shares of the company's stock worth $337,899,000 after buying an additional 1,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,235 shares of the company's stock worth $189,051,000 after buying an additional 402,770 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 134.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,488,000 after buying an additional 780,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 98.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,721,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,124,000 after buying an additional 855,460 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $359,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,312,920. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $36,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,777,593.10. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nextpower from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nextpower from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nextpower from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nextpower from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nextpower

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Nextpower Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, Inc., formerly known as Nextracker, designs and supplies solar-tracking systems and related technology for utility-scale solar power plants. Its equipment helps solar panels follow the sun across the day, increasing the amount of energy generated by a project. The company's offerings include its NX Horizon tracker platform and TrueCapture software, which uses data and controls to adjust tracker positioning to site conditions. Nextpower also provides engineering and project support services to solar developers, contractors and plant operators.

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