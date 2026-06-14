NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,340 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 81,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Littelfuse by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2,826.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0%

LFUS opened at $472.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.16 and a twelve month high of $500.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.77.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -177.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

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Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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