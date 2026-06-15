NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of CLEAR Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock worth $116,193,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 152,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,489,607 shares of the company's stock worth $83,103,000 after buying an additional 139,048 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 in the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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