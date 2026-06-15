NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 38,821 Shares of Avista Corporation $AVA

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 38,821 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Avista were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $201,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 283,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $134,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $65,281.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares in the company, valued at $431,150.58. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.48 on Monday. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Avista's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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