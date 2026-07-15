NFSG Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

NFSG Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 726.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. NFSG Corp's holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $425.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here