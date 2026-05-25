Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 717.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,684 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,013,333.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 384,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,095,128.50. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,419.50. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 716,050 shares of company stock worth $9,463,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sunrun's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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