Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.03 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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