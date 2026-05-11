Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,815 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 82,306 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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