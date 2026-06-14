Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 34,235 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,856 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,388,498.67. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,200,573.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,804 shares in the company, valued at $453,258.72. This represents a 72.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ROIV opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

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