Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 422,075 Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422,075 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,575,000. Steven Madden comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.58% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,640 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,404 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Steven Madden Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.13.

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Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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