Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,790 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $5,073,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,620 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CRS opened at $560.25 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $574.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Carpenter Technology contract wins lift pricing power but stretch valuation

Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst.

The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat earnings estimates, the company is being described as stretched on valuation, which can temper enthusiasm and make investors cautious after the stock’s strong run.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

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