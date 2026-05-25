Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels comprises approximately 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 619.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,680 shares of the company's stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,710.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 545 shares in the company, valued at $80,267.60. This represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,413,506. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE H opened at $174.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H .

Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Travel articles about Hyatt’s new award charts say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Article Title

Travel articles about Hyatt’s say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted eight hotels that became cheaper under Hyatt’s new award chart , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Article Title

Another report highlighted , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Neutral Sentiment: Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook.

Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut some near-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q1 2027, suggesting analysts still see execution risk in the next few quarters.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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