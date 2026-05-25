Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,459,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,802,000 after purchasing an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,730,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $559.37 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $496.61 and a one year high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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