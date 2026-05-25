Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.53 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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