Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.66% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 135,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

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Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio is -35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

Further Reading

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